Covid claims five more lives, 324 fresh cases crop up in Chandigarh tricity area

Despite the rising cases in the city and the state government increasing the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 500 to 1,000, residents continue to venture out without masks, as seen here at the Phase-7 market in Mohali on Thursday. (Gurminder Singh/HT)

Mohali and Chandigarh reported three Covid deaths each, while one person succumbed to the virus in Panchkula on Thursday.

Meanwhile, in no let-up in cases, the tricity reported 324 fresh infections on Thursday, against the 296 on Wednesday.

Mohali led the daily case tally again with 173 people testing positive, while Chandigarh reported 75 cases and Panchkula 76.

On Wednesday, Mohali had 149 cases, Chandigarh 105 and Panchkula 42.

Chandigarh’s death toll due to Covid-19 rose to 284 with three casualties – a 76-year-old woman from Sector 30, a 74-year-old man from Dhanas and a 65-year-old woman from Sector 41, who died of a head injury at her house and later tested positive.

The total cases now stand at 17,717, of which 16,452 patients have been cured and 981 are still infected. As many as 173 patients were discharged on Thursday. In the last 24 hours, 1,509 tests were conducted.

The three fatalities in Mohali took the total deaths to 287, while the case tally climbed to 15,919 with 173 fresh cases.

Out of these, 123 were from Mohali city, 28 from Gharuan, eight each from Kharar and Lalru, and five from Dera Bassi.

Also, on Thursday, 101 patients recovered from the disease, bringing down the number of active patients to 2,147. Till now, 13,485 patients have been cured.

In Panchkula, the death toll reached 130 with another fatality and case tally 8,904 after 76 people were found positive.

The district still has 494 active cases, while 8,280 have been discharged. As many as 989 samples were collected on Thursday.