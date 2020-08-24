Covid count climbs to 3,000 in Chandigarh

With 114 people testing positive for Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, Chandigarh’s tally on Monday crossed the 3,000 mark. It has taken the Union Territory 159 days to reach this grim milestone, after the first case surfaced on March 18.

The number of confirmed cases has climbed to 3,035, of which 1,350 remain active.

The day also witnessed record recoveries as 154 patients were discharged from various health facilities. The total number of cured patients has reached 1,646, while 37 have succumbed so far.

Chandigarh has witnessed the steepest spike in the month of August with over 2,000 cases reported so far. The number stood at 1,015 at the turn of the month. It has taken just eight days to add the latest 1,000 cases.

Among the active cases, while 800 people are in home isolation, other are either hospitalised or in quarantine facilities.

Odd-even rule extended in congested markets

Seeing no let-up, the UT administration on Monday extended the odd-even rule in 12 congested markets of the city up to September 3.

The move comes even as traders have been protesting the restrictions, including the weekend lockdown that was imposed on August 22.

It was on August 8 that the odd-even system for opening shops was reintroduced in 10 congested markets, besides the internal market of Sector 8 that houses various eateries. Later, the order was extended to the electronics market of Sector 18.

The other 10 markets are Patel Market in Sector 15, Palika Bazaar and Sadar Market in Sector 19, Azad Market and Palace Market in Sector 20, Booth Market in Sector 21, Shastri Market in Sector 22, Janta Market in Sector 27, Krishna Market in Sector 41 and the market area near the PNB Bank/Bihari Garment, Burail Chowk.

Meanwhile, the basements of seven shops in the Sector-22 mobile market will also continue to remain closed while the scooter market of Sector 43 will not open on Sundays.

Chandigarh Beopar Mandal chairman Charanjiv Singh said: “It is unfeasible for markets to open for just two to three times a week. Non-essential businesses will die like this. We urge the administration to reconsider the decision.”

Two die in P’kula; ACP, SDM among 61 infected

Two people died while 61 tested positive for Covid-19 in Panchkula on Monday.

Assistant commissioner of police Noopur Bishnoi and subdivisional magistrate Richa Rathi are among those found infected.

A 47-year-old woman from Kalka, who was a diabetes patient, in among who died. The other is a 72-year-old man from Amravati Enclave.

While the toll has risen to 12, the number of confirmed cases stand at 1,637, of which 18 are yet to be traced.

With 1,037 people discharged so far, the number of active cases stands at 588. Reports of 320 suspected cases are awaited.