Covid death toll crosses 100 in Chandigarh, mayor among 366 +ve

Covid-19 fatalities breached the 100 mark with six more people confirmed dead in Chandigarh on Wednesday.

All six were men, five of whom were 60 or above.

In fact, 60% of 101 patients who have died so far were senior citizens, with diabetes or hypertension being most common comorbid condition among them.

Among those confirmed dead on Wednesday, there was a 94-year-old man from Sector 11, suffering from chronic lymphocytic leukaemia and hypertension. Others include two men, aged 60, from Sector 29 and Ram Darbar, and two, aged 78 and 75, from Sector 35 and 22, respectively, besides a 46-year-old diabetes patient.

Around 55% of the deaths have been reported in September alone.

366 fresh cases, active tally past 3K

With 366 people testing positive, the number of active cases went past 3,000 for the first time while the total has reached 8,958.

Mayor Raj Bala Malik is among those who tested positive on Wednesday. Sharing the news on Twitter, she asked everyone who came in contact with her in the past three days to isolate themselves and get tested if they had any symptoms.

Meanwhile, with 181 patients being discharged, the number of those cured has reached 5,683 and the number of active cases stands at 3,171.

Three dead, 148 +ve in Mohali

A 75-year-old Kharar man was among three people who succumbed to Covid-19 in Mohali district on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 148.

The elderly man was suffering from hypertension, stated a health release. The other two who died have been identified as men, aged from 31 and 39, from Dera Bassi.

Meanwhile, 249 people tested positive for the virus. The total number of cases confirmed so far has reached 7,374, of which 2,443 are active. As many as 4,783 patients have recovered, 123 of whom were discharged on Wednesday.

Teen among 2 dead in Panchkula

In Panchkula, two patients, including a 14-year-old girl, died of the infection while 110 people, including a civil hospital doctor, tested positive.

The girl was from Indira Colony and was suffering from tuberculosis. The other person who died was a 60-year-old man from Pinjore.

There are 4,496 confirmed cases in the district, of which 1,272 are active after 3,171 patients were cured and 53 died.