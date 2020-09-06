Covid effect in Ludhiana: Increased screen time causing spike in eye problems

Online classes and increased screen time amid the Covid pandemic is leading to increased number of eye problems among children and older generations alike.Many teachers are also approaching ophthalmologists with complaints of weakened eyesight.

Dr Priyanka Arora, associate professor at department of ophthalmology, Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMC&H), said that after schools closed down amid the pandemic, many students have to take online classes for hours on end, resulting in excess strain on their eyes, causing dryness, irritation, redness, watering and even headaches.

She said that rather than giving children phones/tablets to note down their work, they should be given printouts or the work must be dictated to them.

“Interestingly, there has been significant rise in the number of myopia cases among younger and middle-aged people due to increased time spent on mobile gaming, watching movies and other online content,” Dr Arora said.

Arora advised the use a high-quality screens with relatively large display, located directly in front of line of vision. She said the screen should be atleast 20 to 24 inches away from the eyes.

She added that as per American Academy of Ophthalmologists, children below the age of two should not be exposed to screens, while more than two hours of screen time is not advisable for any age group.

She recommended scheduling and taking frequent breaks.”Follow the 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes, look at something atleast 20 feet away for 20 seconds. This relaxes your eye muscles,” she said.

For teachers like Manbir Kaur and Anupam Baghria life has turned upside down.

“Earlier, we used to stop students from spending time on mobiles and other gadgets, but now, it is totally the opposite. The entire curriculum is being done online, which is not only strenuous for students, but it is also taking a toll on eyesight of teachers,” said Kaur, an English and science teachers at a government school.

“A teacher’s job is no less than winning a war in these unforeseen circumstances. From morning to late in the evening, we remain hooked to smart phones to explain every possible detail of the topic to our students. It is a challenge to create an atmosphere where students remain attentive. Of course, this puts strain on the eyes. After two months of online teaching, I too faced repercussions of myopia and my number increased from one to two. Online checking of tests, copies and answer sheets also results in back problems. But, being teacher, it gives me immense satisfaction as my students always actively participate in class,” said Bhagria, an English teacher at Shri Nankana Sahib Public School for higher and senior secondary classes .

Naina, a student of Class 8, is also going through a similar ordeal. “After four hours of online classes, we have to do homework that is also sent to us on phone. Then, it is time for tuitions. If I include gaming and using other OTT platforms, I spend roughly 10 hours a day on the phone,” said Naina.

BOX:

Concerns and solutions

Dr Priyanka Arora, ophthalmologist at DMCH, recommends the following tips to avoid eye problems.

Cut down on screen time

Shift to bigger screens and maintain distance:

Take frequent breaks:

Maintain proper posture