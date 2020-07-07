Sections
Covid expert panels setup in 2 govt medical colleges of Punjab

To further augment its covid management and care strategy, the Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two expert advisory committees under the guidance of adviser (health,...

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 20:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

To further augment its covid management and care strategy, the Punjab government on Tuesday constituted two expert advisory committees under the guidance of adviser (health, medical education and research) Dr KK Talwar.

The committees have been setup to ensure better management and handling of covid care-related matters in Government Medical Colleges at Patiala and Amritsar. Dr Talwar said the objective is to guide the administration to adopt good scientific practices for ensuring better covid care, while reducing complications and mortality.

Both the expert committees have been mandated to chalk out strategies to ensure that non-covid patients are not ignored. The committees will make recommendations to the state government on financial and other support needed for upgrade of facilities and equipment for covid care.

The committee for GMC Patiala, has cardiologist Dr Sudhir Verma, HoD cardiology (retd), Dr Manmohan Singh and HoD ENT (retd), and Dr BS Sohal as its members, and GMC Patiala principal Dr Harjinder Singh as the convener.



The committee for GMC Amritsar has professor Emeritus and retd director of Dr Vidya Sagar Institute of Mental Hospital Dr BL Goyal, HoD surgery (retd) Dr. Bhola Singh, HoD pathology (retd) Dr Sukhmandar Kaur Kahlon, and professor of medicine (retd) Dr Narotam Bhalla as its members, and GMC Amritsar principal Dr Rajiv Devgan as its convener.

DK Tiwari said that these committees will meet at least once a week through video conferencing.

