Covid fatalities dip even as cases rise in Chandigarh

Even though the weekly number of coronavirus cases have seen nearly a twofold rise since mid-October, the number of fatalities reported in Chandigarh has seen a marginal dip.

The average number of deaths reported every two days in October was four, which has dropped below three in November. However, the cumulative fatality rate has been fluctuating between 1.5% and 1.6%.

Professor Jagat Ram, director, Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, said the number of fatalities depends on the profile of patients and the degree of severity among the reported cases.

“In September, when Covid cases were rising exponentially, the severity of the disease was also alarming. It is not the case this time,” he said. “Similarly, the impact of the huge number of positive cases on deaths in September may have lingered on to October, but the number decreased in November. The impact of the recent increase in cases, if the situation remains the same, can be expected hereafter, but it won’t be that big.”

Dr Amandeep Kaur Kang, director, UT health department, said it has been observed across the globe that the number of fatalities in the second surge has decreased after reaching a peak once.

“The number of fatalities is stable even though the number of cases has increased in Chandigarh. This could be due to better management of severe cases, more evidence-based drugs being administered and awareness regarding reporting to hospitals even when minor symptoms are felt,” she said.

Locally, the department has laid emphasis on the vulnerable sections and strengthened home isolation management of positive cases, said Dr Kaur.

Throwing more light on it, joint director Dr VK Nagpal said: “Doctors and staff posted in dispensaries have been tasked with looking after patients in home isolation under their zones. They have to contact the patients regularly and keep a track of their vitals. Oximeters are provided to patients having underlying diseases, which makes a difference by preventing their condition from worsening during home isolation.”