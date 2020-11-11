Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid hampers construction of Panjab University’s multi-purpose auditorium

Covid hampers construction of Panjab University’s multi-purpose auditorium

The ₹90-crore project is now expected to be ready by August 2021

Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 00:34 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The foundation stone of the project was laid in 2009 by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and its construction had started in 2012. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Covid-19 crisis has hit the construction work of the multi-purpose auditorium on the south campus of Panjab University, which is now expected to get ready by August 2021.

The foundation stone of the ₹90 crore project was laid in 2009 by the then prime minister Manmohan Singh and its construction started in 2012.

PU’s executive engineer RK Rai said, “Earlier, we were expecting to complete the construction by the end of 2020, but now it will get delayed. The basic structure of the auditorium is ready though.”

“The tendering of the construction of phase 3 is expected to be done in coming days,” he added. In the final stage, the work on panelling, stage lighting, flooring, lifts and electrical fittings will be done.



Over the years, the construction work of the auditorium has remained tumultuous. In 2018, ₹80-lakh fine was imposed on the contractor of the auditorium for delaying the project.

With the seating capacity of over 2,400, it will have a main auditorium with three small seminar halls able to accommodate 130 to 600 people.

The total covered area will be 1.4 lakh sq ft and auditorium will include dining area, parking area, approach roads, substation, power backup, AC plant, elevators, firefighting system and CCTV cameras. It will have a VIP workshop, green rooms and rehearsal rooms as well.

