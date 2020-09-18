Covid impact: PEC postpones its academic audit to 2021

Punjab Engineering College (deemed to be university) has postponed its academic audit by a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The institute had planned to go for an academic audit to apply for National Assessment and Accreditation Council’s (NAAC’s) re-accreditation after it was graded B+ in 2019 for the next five years. An institute can apply for its review even earlier. Punjab Engineering College (PEC) had performed poorly during the NAAC team’s visit.

It had last year applied for accreditation for the first time and got a cumulative grade point average (CGPA) of 2.71. PEC’s board of governors (BOG) in a meeting in October 2019 had decided that the institution should apply for re-accreditation after one year.

According to NAAC, academic audit is a method of reviewing the quality of educational process in an institution. It is related to quality assurance and enhancing the standard of academic activities in higher education institutions (HEIs).

PEC director Dheeraj Sanghi said, “The academic audit that we had planned cannot be done virtually. It needs to be done on the ground, but it has been postponed now due to Covid pandemic.”

PEC, which offers eight BTech courses and 14 MTech courses to over 3,000 students, has been graded lower than Panjab University and its 10 affiliated colleges in the city, which were ranked in the past.

The pandemic has also slammed brakes on the preparations for PEC’s centenary celebrations scheduled for next year.

NAAC is an autonomous body funded by the University Grants Commission (UGC) to assess and accredit HEIs in India. The grades are given on the basis of seven categories, including curricular aspects, teaching, learning and evaluation, research-innovations and extension, infrastructure and learning resources, student support and progression, governance leadership and management, and institutional values.