Covid impact: PU suspends employees’ LTC for 2020-21

A special panel constituted for the austerity measures to curtail the spending has already made several recommendations to the university. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The Covid-19 pandemic has pushed Panjab University (PU) into financial crises and forced its management to implement cuts under various budget heads this financial year.

PU, in a recent communication to the heads of teaching and non-teaching departments, regional centres, and principals of constituent colleges, has informed about the downsizing.

A special panel constituted for the austerity measures to curtail the spending has already made several recommendations to the university. According to the communication, the varsity has informed the stakeholders about the various steps approved by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar.

Key decisions

Besides the suspension of leave travel concession/ home town concession and budget provisions under the seminar and field work head for financial year 2020-21, there will be trimming of 20% on the budget provisions of office and other general administrative expenditure.

Also, the budget provisions for repair, maintenance and minor improvements will be reduced by 10% and those of the hostels by 40%. The budget for sport activities will be scaled back by 40% as well.

It has also been decided that the overtime to employees will be discouraged, except in case of ‘C’ class employees, services of whom may be required for Covid-19 prevention activities. “The university should follow the system of job and process outsourcing instead of manpower outsourcing,” it has been recommended.

What are expected losses

As the classes are being held online for the first semester of 2020-21 session, the university will not earn any income from its hostels. According to the budget for 2020-21 approved by the PU senate in its December 2019 meeting, the estimated revenue for the year from hostels was pegged at ₹11 crore.

The annual fee hike has already been put on hold this year and a concession of 5% in semester fee for all students means losses to the tune of ₹2 crore for PU. As per the estimates made by the university last year, the income from the traditional teaching departments was slated to increase by 16% in 2020-21 as compared to 2019-20.

Major cutbacks

40% cuts in budget provisions for hostels

40% cuts in budget provisions for sport activities

20% cuts in budget provisions for office and other general administration expenditure

10% cuts in budget provisions for repair, maintenance and minor improvements