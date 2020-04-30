Sections
Covid lockdown: PU constitutes panel to recommend date for conclusion of academic session

Updated: Apr 30, 2020 19:51 IST

By Dar Ovais, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The panel includes registrar Karamjeet Singh, dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik and senator Navdeep Goyal (HT FILE)

Panjab University (PU) has constituted a panel to recommend the date of conclusion for the current academic session for its teaching departments, regional centres, constituent and affiliated colleges.

The 11-member panel, constituted by vice-chancellor Raj Kumar, will be chaired by dean university instructions (DUI).

The panel includes registrar Karamjeet Singh, dean college development council (DCDC) Sanjay Kaushik and senator Navdeep Goyal.

PU’s DUI Shankarji Jha said, “University Grants Commission has given leverage to universities to decide their action plans. The panel will hold a meeting after the lockdown is lifted.”



“There are similarities between UGC’s guidelines and Punjab’s Covid exit strategy. UGC has recommended June 15 as the date for the session to conclude, which seems good under the present circumstances. So now, we will consider what can be done,” Goyal said.

Despite the guidelines, UGC has given space to universities to chalk out their own plan of action plan.

The academic calendar of the UGC suggests completion of syllabus and other project work before June 15.

Panjab University is also planning to follow UGC guidelines on conducting the examinations. PU controller of examinations, Parvinder Singh said, “After reassessing the situation, we will start examinations for terminal classes in July, as per the dates given by UGC, if the lockdown is lifted.”

