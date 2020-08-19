Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid norms forgotten as hundreds take part in nagar kirtan in Amritsar to mark 416th Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib

Covid norms forgotten as hundreds take part in nagar kirtan in Amritsar to mark 416th Parkash Purb of Guru Granth Sahib

Ignoring district administration, SGPC’s appeal to devotees to watch live telecast of the procession amid pandemic, hundreds turned up without maintaining social distancing or wearing masks

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Devotees taking part in the religious procession at Golden Temple on Wednesday morning. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Amritsar: Despite Covid-19 restrictions, hundreds of devotees took part in the nagar kirtan (religious procession) to mark the 416th Parkash Purab of Guru Granth Sahib in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The hour-long procession started from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib and culminated at Golden Temple.

Golden Temple head granthi Giani Jagtar Singh initiated the procession after ardas (offering prayers) at Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) functionaries, including senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, were present.



HOLIDAY IN AMRITSAR

The district administration declared a holiday in Amritsar on Wednesday on the occasion of the Parkash Purb.

Deputy commissioner Gurpreet Singh Kehra appealed to people to celebrate the occasion by staying home and ensuring safeguards to contain the spread of coronavirus but his plea went unheard as devotees gathered in large numbers

The procession, which began from Gurdwara Sri Ramsar Sahib and culminated at Golden Temple, took an hour to traverse a distance of 1km. Most devotees were seen without a mask and social distancing was not observed. ( Sameer Sehgal/HT )

RESPLENDENT GLORY

On the occasion, the holiest shrine of the Sikhs, Harmandar Sahib, was decorated with 30 tonnes of flowers.

The floral decoration has been done with 45 varieties of flowers brought from Kolkata, Pune, Kerala and Bangalore.

According to the SGPC, the floral decoration has been done by 80 artists from Uttar Pradesh. The flowers have been provided by a devotee, KK Sharma.

An SGPC spokesperson said the shrine will be illuminated on Wednesday night. He said besides the deep mala (lighting of lamps and candles), a fireworks display is planned for two minutes at the shrine.

.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Priyanka agrees with Rahul that non-Gandhi should be Congress president, according to new book and all the latest news
Aug 19, 2020 13:04 IST
Earth’s two most colourful atmospheric phenomena meet, NASA posts image
Aug 19, 2020 13:00 IST
Gurmeet dances in the airport on his way to Jaipur for The Wife’s shoot
Aug 19, 2020 12:59 IST
Gold price falls, silver plunges sharply on bullion market
Aug 19, 2020 12:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.