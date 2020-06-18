Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid patient commits suicide at Mullana hospital

Covid patient commits suicide at Mullana hospital

A resident of Yamunanagar, the 55-year-old was found hanging in a bathroom

Updated: Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST

By Bhavey Nagpal, Hindustan Times Ambala

A 55-year-old coronavirus patient from Yamunanagar, who was undergoing treatment at the designated Covid hospital in Ambala’s Mullana, committed suicide by hanging himself inside a bathroom, police said on Thursday.

Yamunanagar civil surgeon Dr Vijay Dahiya said, “The man, a cloth merchant, had tested positive on June 13. He was undergoing treatment at ESI hospital in Yamunanagar’s Jagadhri, but referred to Mullana the next day after he experienced difficulty in breathing. He was on oxygen support in Mullana, where his condition considerably improved, but he committed suicide.”

Ambala police said his body was handed over to the Yamunanagar administration following due procedures.

“We received a call from the hospital authorities in the morning and the family was informed. We suspect that as he was isolated in the ICU due to his severe condition, it might have led to some mental trauma and he took the extreme step,” Mullana station in-charge Narender Singh said.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Man found dead in car a day after taking test for Covid-19
Jun 18, 2020 23:30 IST
Man killed, relatives injured in group clash
Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST
Covid patient commits suicide at Mullana hospital
Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST
Delhi HC asks visually impaired students of DU to try and sit for open book online exam
Jun 18, 2020 23:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.