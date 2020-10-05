Covid: PU dental college proposes online exams for BDS students

Panjab University’s Dr Harvansh Singh Judge Institute of Dental Science and, Hospital has proposed to conduct the exams of all undergraduate (UG) classes online this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

After getting a nod from the Dental Council of India (DCI) to conduct exams according to their feasibility, the institute proposed to the varsity that the postgraduate (PG) exams be held offline as the number of students is small.

PU has conducted the examinations of all exit UG and PG students but, the exams at its dental college are yet to be taken.

An internal meeting of the college was held last month. According to sources, the UG exams have been proposed to begin from mid-October and the PG exams from November 1. Around 400 UG students and 17 PG students will be writing the exams.

A faculty member, seeking anonymity, said, “We have already sent our proposal regarding the PG and UG examinations to the varsity. We want the exams to be held soon so that students’ time is not wasted.”

Dr Jagat Bhushan, principal of the college, said, “We are waiting for the final notification from the university.”

In August, after receiving a request from the dental college for the conduct of exams, a special panel of the university had allowed the college to conduct the UG exams in blended mode, while for postgraduates it has permitted regular exams, subject to DCI permissions. After this, the college had written to the DCI to seek their permission.

The DCI, in its advisory of June 30, 2020, had directed all colleges/universities to conduct theory examinations for UG and PG, strictly following the council’s norms.