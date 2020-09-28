Covid: PU waives tuition fee of 30 students

Despite grappling with financial woes this year, a special panel of the Panjab University (PU) on Monday decided to waive the tuition fee of around 30 students who had sought relief from the university.

The tuition fee of these students will be waived off for both the semesters of the 2020-21 academic session.

PU’s Dean Students Welfare (DSW) SK Tomar, a member of the panel, said, “We have given the relief to the students according to the direction of the vice-chancellor. He had directed us to extend all possible help to students who are unable to pay the fee.”

Around 30 students had written to PU seeking a special concession in fee this year. However, few students, who had not explained the reasons, will be asked to state them.

Another member of the panel said that most of the students had stated that their families’ income had been affected severely due to the pandemic.

“We will provide help if any other student requests us to,” the member said.

PU has already given a 5% concession in semester fee to all its students. The 7.5% fee hike for self-financed courses and 5% for traditional courses for the 2020-21 academic session was also put on hold by the syndicate in May.

After the students had held multiple protests on the varsity campus in August demanding a complete semester fee waiver, the varsity committee had suggested awarding concessions to individuals who had been affected by the pandemic.