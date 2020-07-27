Covid: Punjab govt to provide plasma to private hospitals at Rs 20,000 per unit

A spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research said that since the establishment of government's plasma bank, private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients were demanding plasma

The Punjab government on Sunday decided to provide plasma to private hospitals from its plasma bank at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit.

“Continuing the campaign being carried out to combat Covid-19 under ‘Mission Fateh’, the Punjab government has decided today to provide plasma to private hospitals from government’s plasma bank at a reasonable cost,” read an official statement.

A spokesperson of the Department of Medical Education and Research said that since the establishment of government’s plasma bank, private hospitals treating Covid-19 patients were demanding plasma. Hence, the state government has decided to provide plasma to these private hospitals at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit.

The spokesperson clarified that the plasma would be made available free of cost to the patients undergoing treatment in state government hospitals.

The first plasma bank of Punjab was inaugurated on July 21 by OP Soni, Minister for Medical Education and Research.