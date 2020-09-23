Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid scare: PU examination branches shut as staffer tests positive

Covid scare: PU examination branches shut as staffer tests positive

This comes at a time when the university is conducting the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate students online.

Updated: Sep 23, 2020 23:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Many university staffers have tested positive for the virus in the past few days. (Representational photo)

Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday decided to close all its examination branches for two days after a staffer tested positive for Covid-19.

The directions for closure of the branches on Wednesday and Thursday were given by PU controller of examinations Prof Parvinder Singh.

This comes at a time when the university is conducting the final semester examination of undergraduate and postgraduate students online. Many university staffers have tested positive for the virus in the past few days. Following this, PU also released the detailed SOPs for its employees.

Single window enquiry closed

The single window enquiry at the university was also closed for two days on Wednesday after a staffer there tested positive for Covid-19. The enquiry window is the sole platform for all visitors, including students, to air their queries as public dealing at the varsity’s administration block is not permitted. On an average, over 100 visitors come here with their grievances and queries every day.

On Wednesday, many students faced problems as the enquiry window was closed. It will resume working on Friday.

