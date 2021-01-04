Covid shadow: No cultural programme at Republic Day function in Ludhiana this year

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma chairing a meeting to review the arrangements for the Republic Day celebrations at Bachat Bhawan in Ludhiana on Monday. (HT Photo)

Keeping citizens’ safety in mind amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the district administration has decided to use only half the seating capacity of the Guru Nanak Stadium for the Republic Day celebrations this year, while no cultural events will be presented.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma on Monday said a full dress rehearsal for the district-level Republic Day celebrations will be held at the stadium on January 23. He was speaking at a meeting organised to review the arrangements for the celebrations at Bachat Bhawan.

Sharma said in view of the pandemic and government directions, no cultural function or PT show will be organised on the occasion. Stating that only 50% capacity of the stadium will be utilised for seating, he said all people attending the function must wear masks and follow other safety guidelines.

The function will be broadcast live on the official Facebook page of the district public relations officer at “www.facebook.com/dproludhianapage”, he added.