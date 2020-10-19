Covid shadow: No Navratri rush at Ludhiana temples

Devotes sanitising their hands at Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Despite all safety measures put in place by managements of temples to curb the spread of Covid-19, few devotees are turning up to offer prayers during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Earlier, during the nine-day celebrations, devotees used to throng temples to pray on each day. Majority of them visited in the evening when “aarti” is performed.

This year, all visitors can be seen strictly adhering to safety norms by wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

The temple managements have made it mandatory for all visitors to wear masks and they are not allowed to sit in the premises for long hours. Employees have been deployed at the entrances of temples to check temperature of those entering the premises.

Visitors are asked to sanitise their hands by using foot-operated hand dispensers.

In the previous years, Durga Mata Mandir, near Jagraon Bridge, used to receive a footfall of more than 2,000 devotees every day during Navratri. But this time, only 250 to 300 devotees are turning up daily.

During a visit to the temple, it was seen that more people visit early in the morning to avoid overcrowding; few offer prayers in the evening while adhering to social distancing norms.

The situation is no different in other temples of the city.

Residents paying obeisance at Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on Monday. ( Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT )

Shri Krishna Mandir, Shastri Nagar, witnesses a footfall of around 100 devotees daily compared to 500 in previous years. No rush was witnessed at the temple at 5pm.

Shri Nav Durga Mandir, Sarabha Nagar, used to receive a footfall of 500 people daily during Navratri in the previous years, but this time, only 50 to 80 visitors are seen at the temple.

Chander Shekhar Shastri, the priest said, “We have decorated the temple and made all necessary safety arrangements so that social distancing can be maintained. But, due to the pandemic, people prefer praying at home rather than visiting the temple.”