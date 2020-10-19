Sections
E-Paper
Home / Chandigarh / Covid shadow: No Navratri rush at Ludhiana temples

Covid shadow: No Navratri rush at Ludhiana temples

Despite temples ensuring that all safety norms are followed, residents opt to play it safe

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 23:04 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ludhiana

Devotes sanitising their hands at Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on Monday. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Despite all safety measures put in place by managements of temples to curb the spread of Covid-19, few devotees are turning up to offer prayers during the ongoing Navratri festival.

Earlier, during the nine-day celebrations, devotees used to throng temples to pray on each day. Majority of them visited in the evening when “aarti” is performed.

This year, all visitors can be seen strictly adhering to safety norms by wearing masks and following social distancing norms.

The temple managements have made it mandatory for all visitors to wear masks and they are not allowed to sit in the premises for long hours. Employees have been deployed at the entrances of temples to check temperature of those entering the premises.



Visitors are asked to sanitise their hands by using foot-operated hand dispensers.

In the previous years, Durga Mata Mandir, near Jagraon Bridge, used to receive a footfall of more than 2,000 devotees every day during Navratri. But this time, only 250 to 300 devotees are turning up daily.

During a visit to the temple, it was seen that more people visit early in the morning to avoid overcrowding; few offer prayers in the evening while adhering to social distancing norms.

The situation is no different in other temples of the city.

Residents paying obeisance at Krishna Temple in Ludhiana on Monday. ( Harsimar Pal SIngh/HT )

Shri Krishna Mandir, Shastri Nagar, witnesses a footfall of around 100 devotees daily compared to 500 in previous years. No rush was witnessed at the temple at 5pm.

Shri Nav Durga Mandir, Sarabha Nagar, used to receive a footfall of 500 people daily during Navratri in the previous years, but this time, only 50 to 80 visitors are seen at the temple.

Chander Shekhar Shastri, the priest said, “We have decorated the temple and made all necessary safety arrangements so that social distancing can be maintained. But, due to the pandemic, people prefer praying at home rather than visiting the temple.”

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

By February, 50% of Indians may have had coronavirus: Govt panel estimates
Oct 19, 2020 20:35 IST
India sends Australia a Malabar invite that will give Quad a huge upgrade
Oct 19, 2020 18:54 IST
Covid-19 curbs hit Durga Puja in Bengal, Capital
Oct 20, 2020 00:47 IST
Jos Buttler steers RR to crucial win, CSK playoff hopes fade
Oct 19, 2020 23:32 IST

latest news

Sack Kamal Nath from all posts: MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan writes to Sonia Gandhi
Oct 20, 2020 01:58 IST
100 years of a Delhi education icon
Oct 20, 2020 01:52 IST
Delhiwale: Celebrating two lives
Oct 20, 2020 01:45 IST
Hyderabad student writes Bhagvad Gita on 4,042 rice grains
Oct 20, 2020 01:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.