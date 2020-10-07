Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid: Six succumb, 246 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

Covid: Six succumb, 246 test +ve in Chandigarh tricity

In Chandigarh, the number of infections reached 12,707, as 129 people tested positive, with the maximum 12 in Sector 46

Updated: Oct 07, 2020 00:50 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Six more people died of Covid-19, while 246 tested positive in the tricity on Tuesday.

In Chandigarh, three men, aged 31, 61, and 76, from Ram Darbar, Sector 44 and Sector 21, respectively, died, taking the toll to 180.

The number of infections reached 12,707, as 129 people tested positive, with the maximum 12 in Sector 46.

As 238 patients were discharged, the number of recoveries and active cases reached 11,035 and 1,492, respectively.



Two women, in their early 60s, from Sector 20 and Raipur Rani died in Panchkula, while 54 people tested positive.

The district has reported 6,318 cases so far, of which only 525 remain active, as 5,696 patients have recovered and 97 succumbed.

In Mohali district, a 70-year-old man was the lone casualty. Meanwhile, 63 fresh cases were reported, including 42 from Mohali city.

As many as 11,026 people have tested positive in the district so far, of whom 9,508 have recovered, including 176 discharged on Tuesday, and 201 have died, leaving 1,317 active cases.

