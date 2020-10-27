Covid snuffs out 4 lives in Chandigarh tricity, 128 test positive

Covid-19 claimed four more lives while 128 people tested positive in the tricity on Tuesday.

The toll in Chandigarh climbed to 223 after a 30-year-old Burail man, who was hospitalised with a fatal head injury, tested positive for the virus. The UT also reported 67 new cases and 49 recoveries.

As many as 14,152 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,279 have recovered and 650 are still undergoing treatment.

In Mohali, two people died while 28 tested positive and 92 were discharged. Of 12,146 tested positive so far in the district, 11,420 have recovered and 235 have died, leaving 491 active cases.

Panchkula recorded 33 new cases, which took the count past 7,000. The toll reached 111 as a 64-year-old man from Amravati Enclave died.

The district has reported 7,017 cases so far, of which 6,740 have been cured and 166 remain active.