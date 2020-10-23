Covid snuffs out 4 more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Four people succumbed to Covid-19 while 124 tested positive across the tricity on Friday.

In Chandigarh, the virus claimed two lives, taking the toll to 214. Those dead have been identified as women, aged 52 and 76, from Dhanas and Sector 41, respectively.

The city also reported 72 fresh infections and 85 recoveries. As many as 13,920 people have tested positive so far, of whom 13,009 have recovered while 697 are still to be cured. Meanwhile, with 1,064 tests conducted on Friday, the total crossed 1 lakh.

Mohali, too, reported two deaths besides 37 cases and 58 recoveries.

The district’s infection tally has climbed to 11,975, of which 11,207 patients have been discharged and 231 have died, leaving 537 active cases.

No casualty was reported in Panchkula district, though 15 new cases surfaced, including that of a four-month-old girl in Mansa Devi Complex, Sector 5.

While 6,623 of 6,937 patients have recovered, 109 have succumbed in the district. Only 205 cases remain active.