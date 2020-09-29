Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid snuffs out nine more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Covid snuffs out nine more lives in Chandigarh tricity

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:14 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Nine people lost the battle against Covid-19 in the tricity on Tuesday, with Chandigarh recording five deaths, followed by three in Mohali and one in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, 359 people tested positive, including 138 in Chandigarh, 132 in Mohali, and 89 in Panchkula.

In Chandigarh, four men, aged 43, 45, 75 and 92, from Kajheri, Ram Darbar, Bapu Dham Colony and Sector 18, respectively, besides an 80-year-old woman from Sector 40 died, taking the toll to 158. As many as 11,816 have tested positive so far, of whom 9,598 have recovered, including 273 discharged on Tuesday, while 2,060 cases are still active.

In Mohali, the toll reached 189 as two women, aged 35 and 79, from Baltana and Sector 70, respectively, and a 30-year-old man from Kadi Majra died.

The fresh cases took the total to 10,253, of which 8,229 have been cured, and 1,835 are active.

A 73-year-old man from Sector 10 was the lone casualty in Panchkula. The total number of cases stand at 5,879, with 4,927 recoveries, 86 deaths and 866 active.

