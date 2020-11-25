Sections
Covid surge: Haryana limits social, political gatherings to counter Covid surge

In six NCR districts, gatherings restricted to 50 persons for indoor events and 100 for outdoors; orders effective from Nov 26

Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 02:20 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Haryana government on Tuesday decided to limit the number of persons allowed at social gatherings such as marriages, political or religious functions, in view of the fresh surge in Covid-19 cases in the state.

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that to contain the spread of the virus, particularly in the six national capital region districts of Gurugram, Rewari, Faridabad, Rohtak, Sonepat and Hisar, gatherings will be restricted to 50 persons in case of indoor events and 100 persons in case of outdoor events.

In the remaining districts, the gathering has been limited to 100 persons for indoor functions and 200 persons for outdoor. These orders will be effective from November 26.

Khattar said this during a video conference of chief ministers of eight states, presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Health and home minister Anil Vij was also present.



The other seven states included Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Kerala, Gujarat and Delhi.

Testing ramped up in NCR districts, says CM

Khattar said the Covid-19 situation in Haryana remained satisfactory in the first and second phase. However, in the third phase, there has been a spurt in number of cases in the past few days, especially in the districts abutting Delhi. He said that the state government has ramped up testing in NCR areas so that people found positive could be isolated to keep a check on the further spread of infection.

Referring to the steps being taken by the state government to effectively combat the Covid-19 situation, he said that testing in Haryana has reached 1.24 lakh per million which is much more than the national average of 80,000 per million. He said that at present, 32,000 tests per day were being conducted which would be further increased in the coming days. Apart from this, special emphasis is being laid on contact tracing of positive patients.

He said that at present, the positivity rate in the state is 6.86 % and fatality rate is 1.01%. Efforts are being made to bring down the fatality rate below 1%, he said.

1 crore masks to be distributed, claims Khattar

The chief minister said that people in the state are being encouraged to wear masks and maintain social distancing. He said that one crore masks would soon be distributed in the state.

The police and urban local body officials have been directed to strictly enforce the wearing of masks and issue challan to the offenders. A fine of ₹500 will be imposed on those who are found without masks.

‘Sufficient beds available’

Khattar said they have further strengthened the hospital infrastructure and an arrangement of 57,000 beds has been made in different hospitals which is sufficient keeping in view the number of cases. He said that the state government has further strengthened the home isolation care of Covid-19 patients so that they could be provided treatment facilities at their homes.

On being asked to comment on any possibility of night curfew in Haryana, the CM said at present there is no need of imposing night curfew in Haryana.

