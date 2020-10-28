Covid test mandatory for PhD scholars of Panjab University to avail hostel accommodation

As per standard operating procedures (SOPs) released by Panjab University (PU) on Wednesday, PhD scholars willing to stay at the hostels will have to submit an undertaking regarding adherence to the guidelines and will themselves be held responsible for their stay.

The scholars will also have to submit their Covid-19 reports of tests done not more than seven days prior to coming to the hostel.

Those PhD scholars who have completed three years of their programmes were allowed to visit laboratories and departments concerned in October and hostel accommodation from November.

Dean student welfare (DSW, women) Sukhbir Kaur said that an undertaking from the students under the prescribed pro forma will be mandatory along with submission of Covid-19 test.

South campus hostels still with UT

PU will not open the hostels on south campus in Sector 25 as they are still with the Chandigarh administration; PhD students will be adjusted in different hostels of the main campus in Sector 14.

As per the SOPs, students also have to provide the contact number of a local guardian who can be contacted in case of emergency. They will be provided a room in the hostels sequentially so that proper distance is maintained. No night out will be allowed and no hostel resident will be allowed to go out between 8pm to 6am.

No visitor will not be allowed in the hostel and the parents will be allowed to meet their wards only with the permission of the warden. The students have been advised self-monitoring and to report any illness to the supervisor/research supervisor and chairperson of the department.

The use of TV in the common room or air conditioner has been prohibited.

Staff members have also been directed to download the Arogya Setu application. The attendants/security guards posted at the entrance have been directed to check the temperature of every resident and staff member.

The seats for use of each office staff will be fixed and their movement within the office will be minimal. High contact surfaces will be cleaned twice daily.

SOPs for hostel residents

Provide contact number of guardian

Report any illness immediately

No outings between 8pm to 6am

No visitors allowed in hostels

Permission from warden needed for parents to meet

Fixed chairs for office staff at hostels