Covid testing takes a hit in Amritsar as 20 lab staffers home quarantined

After a 28-year old lab attendant tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 20 other staff members were sent for home quarantine for the week. In their absence, testing at GMCH dipped 85% and samples are piling up rapidly.

Updated: May 04, 2020 23:35 IST

By Mandeep Kaur Narula, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

As more and more Covid-19 cases are being reported in Amritsar, testing at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) Amritsar has taken a hit after staffers were placed in home quarantine due to one positive case among them.

After a 28-year old lab attendant tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday, 20 other staff members were sent for home quarantine for the week. In their absence, testing at GMCH dipped 85% and samples are piling up rapidly.

“After the attendant tested positive, we stopped taking more samples. Now, more than 1,000 samples have piled up, among which are samples of 250 Hazur Sahib pilgrims,” said Dr KD Singh, GMCH microbiologist, who is in home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the GMC authorities have assigned temporary medical staff at the lab to continue the testing.



Dr Lavina Oberoi, the head of microbiology department at GMC Amritsar, said, “6 temporary staffers are testing samples but since we don’t have researchers and microbiologists, the work has been hampered. From testing 500 samples a day, we are testing only 75 now. Once the staff is trained in a day or two, we will pick up pace.”

Civil surgeon, Dr Jugal Kishore said that they were trying to get private labs to start testing, and 129 samples have been sent to them, whose reports will come after 3 days.

