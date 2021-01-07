Covid vaccination dry run in Mohali from Jan 8

The dry run will be conducted at three sites: The District Hospital and Indus hospital at Mohali and the Community Health Centre in Banur. (HT Photo/For representation)

Health authorities will conduct a dry run for the Covid-19 vaccination from Friday, January 8.

Arrangements for the trials were reviewed on Thursday by Rajiv Kumar Gupta, additional deputy commissioner (development) at a meeting with the vaccination task force at the district administrative complex.

Giving details, Sharma said the dry run will be conducted at three sites: the District Hospital and Indus hospital here and at the Community Health Centre in Banur. The rationale behind the selection of sites was that an urban and a rural government health facility and a private hospital would help authorities make a fair assessment of the vaccination rollout in different set-ups.

The Dry run is aimed at testing the laid out mechanisms for the vaccination rollout in the district to check for gaps or bottlenecks, if any.

The entire vaccination drill will be conducted barring the administration of vaccine, Sharma said.