Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Covid vaccine: Chandigarh gears up for dry run on January 2

Covid vaccine: Chandigarh gears up for dry run on January 2

The Union health and family minister has asked all states and UTs to conduct the dry run

Updated: Jan 01, 2021, 08:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

This process will not only check the knowledge of the health staff but will also provide an insight into the gaps or lacunae in the vaccine distribution and administration, so that the same could be addressed before the formal rolling out of the vaccination drive. (HT FILE PHOTO)

The UT administration will conduct a dry run for Covid-19 vaccine at three health institutions in the city, including Government Multi-Speciality Hospital, Sector 16, Manimajra civil hospital and Sector-22 civil hospital, on January 2.

The Union health and family minister has asked all states and UTs to conduct the dry run. “All arrangements are in place. The spaces have been identified and workers are aware about the process of patient verification and registrations,” said a senior UT health official.

A UT spokesperson said that during this exercise, each site will have 25 preregistered persons on the CoWIN portal being called through a text message. They would be duly verified, mock vaccinated and observed for 30 minutes before being allowed to leave.

This process will not only check the knowledge of the health staff but will also provide an insight into the gaps or lacunae in the vaccine distribution and administration, so that the same could be addressed before the formal rolling out of the vaccination drive.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Expert panel to review Covid-19 vaccines emergency-use application today
by Rhythma Kaul
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
A decade of rightward shift in Indian politics
by Roshan Kishore
Farmers’ protest: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders remain closed; traffic diverted
by Shiv Sunny

latest news

Matt Henry replaces injured Neil Wagner for second Pakistan Test
by Reuters
Sociedad beat Bilbao 1-0 in Basque derby to end winless run
by Associated Press
India registers 20,035 new Covid-19 cases; recoveries inch closer to 9.9 million
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
People welcome the year by sharing pictures of first sunrise of 2021
by Trisha Sengupta
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.