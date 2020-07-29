Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Covid victim’s body swapped, kin cries foul

Covid victim’s body swapped, kin cries foul

The incident came to light when the son of the 65-year-old Covid-19 victim raised an alarm.

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 21:34 IST

By Mohit Khanna, Hindustan Times/Ludhiana

The dead body of a Covid-19 victim was swapped and ferried all the way from Government Rajindra Hospital in Patiala to a civil hospital in Ludhiana.

The incident came to light when the son of the 65-year-old Covid-19 victim raised an alarm. The development sent the doctors present into a tizzy.

Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Amarjeet Kaur said the patient’s son had identified the body at Government Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, but when the body was brought to Ludhiana and shown to the relatives for re-verification, one of the relatives claimed that it was not the body of the deceased.

The patient’s son and other relatives were shown the picture of the victim’s dead body. After identification the body was ferried from Patiala to the Ludhiana civil hospital and the dead body of another Covid-19 patient was ferried back to the mortuary.



Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Bagga blamed the victim’s son. “He told us that he panicked and could not identify the dead body when it was shown to him in Patiala. People need to be brave enough to at least identify their kin.”

On the other hand, the victim’s son said that the body shown to him at Rajindra Hospital, Patiala, was that of his father while the body that was ferried to Ludhiana was someone elses. He said even the name and details on the bodysuit were also different.

This is the second such incident this month. On July 19, the bodies of two Covid-19 patients were swapped at Amritsar’s Guru Nanak Dev Hospital.

What is re-verification?

As per the re-verification process, the aadhaar card of the deceased and other family members is verified before handing over the body.

