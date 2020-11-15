Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Cow killed in fire at Chandigarh market on Diwali

Cow killed in fire at Chandigarh market on Diwali

In all, three major fires were reported in the city on Saturday.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 21:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Three fires broke out in Chandigarh on Diwali night, but it remains unclear whether these were caused by firecrackers.

Around 2am on Sunday, a fire erupted at the Kabari Market in Hallomajra, killing a cow.

Four fire tenders rushed to the spot and found the carcass, besides a burnt Mahindra Max loading vehicle and a three-wheeler. Staff from the Society for Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals (SPCA) was called in to remove the carcass. Two refrigerators, one television and the stationery at a shop were also damaged in the fire.

Earlier around 11pm, three fire tenders had to be pressed into service after flames were noticed on the second floor of a shop near Samadhi Gate, on Old Ropar Road in Manimajra.

After workers at the shop, Everwell Pharma Private Limited, informed the fire brigade, the fire was brought under control in 90 minutes. The total loss wasn’t ascertained, however, firemen said the premises stocked medicines.

Later, at 11.30pm, the fire department received information of a fire at the godown of a clothing company in Faidan village. As many as 14 fire tenders were sent to the spot, along with fire officer Gulshan Kumar, the SHO of Sector 31 police station and the deputy superintendent of police (DSP) on night duty. Officials said only some clothes were burnt and the loss of property had not been estimated yet by plot owner Dheeraj Tayal of Sector 46.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar likely to have 2 deputy CMs; BJP’s Tarkishore Prasad, Renu Devi front runners
Nov 15, 2020 22:30 IST
‘No credibility’, India trashes Pak’s claims of Delhi sponsoring terrorism
Nov 15, 2020 21:35 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
Amit Shah announces measures to control Covid-19 surge in Delhi
Nov 15, 2020 20:15 IST

latest news

Sweeping, garbage lifting delayed in Ludhiana: Waste generated on Diwali remains strewn on streets
Nov 15, 2020 22:49 IST
BEST to buy 100 new upgraded double-decker buses for Mumbai
Nov 15, 2020 22:48 IST
Santa Claus brings Dead Sea to life with tree to spread Christmas cheer
Nov 15, 2020 22:47 IST
Dissension in Congress unit in Bihar spills into the open
Nov 15, 2020 22:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.