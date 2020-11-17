Sections
Cow shooting shows who Nirmal Singh truly is: BJP MLA Aseem Goel

Controversy comes at a time when Ambala city is gearing up for its municipal corporation polls

Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 23:07 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Ambala

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aseem Goel . (HT File Photo)

A day after Haryana Democratic Front (HDF) leader Chitra Sarwara came out in support of her father and former minister Nirmal Singh, in an alleged case of firing at a cow in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Ambala city MLA Aseem Goel on Tuesday said the incident exposed Singh’s true colours.

“The society knows his (Nirmal’s) background well. In Indian society, the murderers of cows are not accepted. He has been involved in attacks on humans in the past and now on cows. This shows who he truly is,” Goel said.

The BJP legislator also mentioned Sarwara’s statement supporting Singh, adding, “They are giving justifications that are not valid, taking his history on record. Let the law take its course.”

Goel was speaking at an event organised by the Saini Sabha after which he appealed to the residents to vote for his party.



Sarwara, in a video message on Monday, had said that her father, who was booked under the Cow Slaughter Act, was “a kisan putra (son of farmer), an animal lover and a gau rakshak (protector of cows).” He had not visited the area where the incident took place, she claimed.

“The area on the border near Saharanpur has many slaughterhouses and our personal fight has been about how to save our animals. About 24 of our cows were once stolen, and five more were stolen in the second incident. Another theft attempt was made later that led to a scuffle and a goat was lost,” she said.

A few Hindu outfits also launched a protest against four-time MLA Singh in the evening. Later, the members of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal burnt his effigy at the Jagadhri gate.

“It’s really unfortunate that our holy cows have to bear such torture. All the members who took part today in the protest have demanded a special law on this,” a religious leader said.

The controversy comes at a time when Ambala city is gearing up for the municipal corporation polls. Singh’s HDF has recently declared its mayoral candidate for the polls.

