Sections
Home / Chandigarh / CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

CPI(M) demands action against Shimla admn for violating rules on Covid

The party said that the district administration violated norms of cremating bodies of Covid-19 patients set up by WHO.

Updated: May 07, 2020 19:36 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Kashimiri porters walk on a road during the complete lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus, in Shimla, Thursday, March 26, 2020. (PTI)

Communist Party of India (Marxists) has demanded the state government to conduct an inquiry against the district administration for not following the protocol of the Union health ministry for cremating a 21-year-old Covid-19 patient who succumbed to the disease.

CPI(M) has also demanded the state government to strictly follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) norms.

CPI(M) said that the cremation took place hastily and the district administration violated norms of cremating bodies of Covid-19 patients set up by WHO.

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said that this proves that state government is not fully prepared to combat coronavirus and now they are trying to hide their shortcomings by passing the buck.



He said that in the last few days, the state government has been allowing entry of thousands of people coming from outside by issuing entry passes, but they are not following the protocol regarding testing and quarantine. The state government should have made enough arrangements for testing these people and should have set up quarantine centres at a local level with all basic requirements so that infected individuals could have been identified immediately.

But due to their negligence, five new Covid-19 positive cases and one fatality has been reported in the last two days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Riyaz Naikoo setback upsets Syed Salahuddin, says the spark will spread in region
May 07, 2020 17:46 IST
11 die, 300 hospitalised in Vizag after styrene gas leaks from polymer factory
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
AIIMS director warns Covid-19 pandemic yet to peak in India
May 07, 2020 18:55 IST
LIVE: With 1,362 new cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 18,120
May 07, 2020 20:00 IST

latest news

No new Covid case reported from 13 states, UTs in last 24 hrs: Health Min
May 07, 2020 20:07 IST
17-year-old Ludhiana girl shoots herself dead with father’s pistol
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Plea in Kerala HC challenges Centre’s order to make Aarogya Setu app mandatory
May 07, 2020 20:04 IST
Apple is ready to make your TV viewing experience better with this product
May 07, 2020 20:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.