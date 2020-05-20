Sections
Home / Chandigarh / CPI(M) demands Himachal govt provide relief package to all sectors

CPI(M) demands Himachal govt provide relief package to all sectors

CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said almost two months have gone since the lockdown was imposed and all businesses and workers are reeling under a severe economic and financial crisis.

Updated: May 20, 2020 15:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Shimla

CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months. (Representative Image )

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) on Wednesday demanded that the state government immediately provide a relief package to industries, tourism, transport, commercial enterprises and all others who have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis.

They have also demanded that the state prepare an exit plan, keeping all security measures in the mind, to get out of lockdown/curfew imposed to prevent the coronavirus from spreading.

CPI (M) has demanded that people involved in industry, tourism, transport and other commercial activities should be granted exemption from all taxes, permit fees and shop rent for at least six months.

“Provide Rs 7,500 and 10kg ration to all workers and all those struggling during this economic crisis. Ensure payment of salaries during lockdown/curfew to all workers and 70% of it should be paid by government. Property tax, garbage collection fees and other taxes in urban areas should be waived off for at least six months, school fee should also be waived,” said CPI(M) leaders.



CPI(M) leader Sanjay Chauhan said almost two months have gone since the lockdown was imposed and all businesses and workers are reeling under a severe economic and financial crisis.

”If the state government does not provide a timely relief package, it will be a challenge to keep businesses economically viable,” Chauhan said.

“This economic package and a concrete strategy to get out of lockdown/curfew is necessary to rejuvenate the sinking economy,” he added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cyclone Amphan: Bangladesh shifts over two million people; armed forces put on alert
May 20, 2020 16:27 IST
The importance of dance during the time of coronavirus
May 20, 2020 16:26 IST
MHA allows holding of Class 10th, 12th board exams, issues guidelines
May 20, 2020 16:24 IST
Goa: HC allows state board to conduct 10th and 12th exams
May 20, 2020 16:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.