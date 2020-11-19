Sections
Cracks of mistrust visible in coalition, says Deepender

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Wednesday said there were “cracks of mistrust” in the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana.Addressing a press conference, Deepender...

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 01:27 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda on Wednesday said there were “cracks of mistrust” in the BJP-JJP coalition in Haryana.

Addressing a press conference, Deepender said the mistrust between the two allies was visible following the impressive win of the Congress in Baroda bypoll. “The chief minister had to publicly say that the BJP candidate did not get the JJP vote,” he added.

The MP said the JJP should clarify if it agreed to or discarded the chief minister’s remarks. “The bypoll result has created a crisis of confidence among the ruling coalition. During the elections, the BJP candidate had lost confidence in the CM as his photograph was missing from party posters,” he added.

Deepender said the state government has passed the ‘Right to Recall’ law for sarpanches, but it should first apply this law to its MLAs and they should resign and get re-elected. “The people of Baroda have used their right to recall against the government. The public has passed a motion of no confidence against the government and we will go to different parts of the state with this message,” he said.

Abhay slams ‘anti-conversion law’

INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala on Wednesday said that the “anti-conversion law” proposed by the BJP-JJP regime will create an atmosphere of fear in the state.

The proposed legislation has been termed a law against “love jihad” by home minister Anil Vij. “The BJP has already weakened the country economically. Now, it wants to damage the social fabric of this nation,” Abhay said.

