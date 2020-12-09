Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Crime Branch chargesheets 2 for grabbing prime land in Jammu

Crime Branch chargesheets 2 for grabbing prime land in Jammu

Complainant says the revenue authorities and land mafia had sold the said piece of land without her knowledge

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 00:58 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Jammu

(Representative Image )

The Jammu Crime Branch on Tuesday produced a chargesheet against two people for grabbing one kanal of prime land in Jammu City on Tuesday.

The accused are Ram Murti of Gangu Chak village and Shiv Ram of Sarwal Colony.

In a written complaint, Sudesh Kumari had said that she had a piece of land at muthi (Udheywala) area measuring one kanal but the revenue authorities and land mafia had sold the said piece of land without her knowledge. She approached the revenue authorities for demarcation of the said land but they refused to entertain her, “ said a crime branch spokesperson, adding that her claims were prima-facie substantiated and accordingly a formal case was registered.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Talks between Amit Shah, farmer leaders fail to make breakthrough
Dec 09, 2020 00:22 IST
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
Dec 08, 2020 22:15 IST
‘Should I go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Dec 08, 2020 23:21 IST
How a suspected Chinese spy targeted California politicians for 5 years
Dec 08, 2020 23:41 IST

latest news

One dead, two missing as boat capsizes in Himachal lake
Dec 09, 2020 01:19 IST
PWD, not Central govt body, will carry out Maharashtra MLA hostel revamp
Dec 09, 2020 01:18 IST
Truck plunges into rivulet in Ramban, 4 rescued
Dec 09, 2020 01:16 IST
Patiala Government Medical College suspends 366 MBBS students for skipping Covid safety sessions
Dec 09, 2020 01:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.