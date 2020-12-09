Crime Branch chargesheets 2 for grabbing prime land in Jammu

The Jammu Crime Branch on Tuesday produced a chargesheet against two people for grabbing one kanal of prime land in Jammu City on Tuesday.

The accused are Ram Murti of Gangu Chak village and Shiv Ram of Sarwal Colony.

In a written complaint, Sudesh Kumari had said that she had a piece of land at muthi (Udheywala) area measuring one kanal but the revenue authorities and land mafia had sold the said piece of land without her knowledge. She approached the revenue authorities for demarcation of the said land but they refused to entertain her, “ said a crime branch spokesperson, adding that her claims were prima-facie substantiated and accordingly a formal case was registered.

The accused have been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Ranbir Penal Code.