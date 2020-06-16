Criminal carrying bounty of ₹50,000 on his head arrested

Sections
Updated: Jun 16, 2020 16:47 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Chandigarh: A criminal carrying a reward of ₹50,000 on his head was arrested in Nuh district with a country-made pistol and cartridge, a Haryana Police spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Shahid, alias Polo, a resident of Dhulawat, was involved in more than 30 cases of theft, dacoity, and attempt to murder in Gurugram and Manesar.

The police got a tip-off and caught the accused near the Dhulawat toll plaza on KMP Expressway.

ANOTHER WANTED CRIMINAL IN POLICE NET 



Later, after a brief exchange of fire at Nuh, police arrested another criminal Saddrudin, who was wanted in 24 cases of loot, ATM theft and murder.

The police said a countrymade pistol was recovered from the accused, who was involved in crimes in Gurugram, Faridabad, Palwal, Nuh and Delhi. He had been absconding.

Acting on a tip-off that Saddrudin would be coming from Rithad and going towards Raipuri via the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, which is under construction, police put up a barricade.

After half an hour, police spotted a youngster on a motorcycle, who tried to flee after firing on the police team. The police fired in retaliation and caught the accused. He was admitted to the Shaheed Hasan Khan Mewati Government Medical College at Nalhar for treatment after a bullet hit his leg.

