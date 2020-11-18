Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Chandigarh / Cross FIRs registered in Chandigarh as two groups clash, seven arrested

Cross FIRs registered in Chandigarh as two groups clash, seven arrested

Two men from both groups complained to the police of being assaulted by the other party on November 16.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 19:18 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Police have arrested seven people following cross complaints of assault by two groups in Mauli Jagran.

Those arrested have been identified as Ranjit Singh, 27, Dharampal, 27, and Bachan, 45, of the first group, and Shiva, 18, Raj Chander, 20, Puran, 26, and Mukesh, 22, of the other party.

The cross complaints were filed by Ranjit, a driver by profession, and Shiva, a fruit seller.

Ranjit told the police that around 10pm on November 16, a group pelted his house with stones, damaged his car and hurled abuses at him. When he came out, Shiva, Raj Chander, Puran, Karan, Mukesh and Budh Pal assaulted him. A case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 427, 341, 506 and 452 of the Indian Penal Code was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station following his complaint.

Similarly, Shiva alleged that on November 16, he, along with his friends, was going to drop someone after a party, when Ranjit, Dharampal, Bachan and their aides assaulted him after dragging him inside a house.

Therefore, another case under Sections 147, 148, 149, 365 and 506 of the IPC was registered at the Mauli Jagran station.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BRICS calls for fair and equitable distribution of Covid-19 vaccines
Nov 18, 2020 18:27 IST
US Navy plans to revive formation focused on Indian and Pacific oceans
Nov 18, 2020 19:14 IST
‘Committed to partnering with the Government of India’: Twitter in its apology note
Nov 18, 2020 19:16 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech plan filing for authorisation as Covid-19 vaccine proves 95% effective
Nov 18, 2020 18:14 IST

latest news

Leonid meteor shower to reach peak today: When and where to watch
Nov 18, 2020 19:25 IST
EFL re-introduces five substitutions rule
Nov 18, 2020 19:25 IST
Cross FIRs registered in Chandigarh as two groups clash, seven arrested
Nov 18, 2020 19:18 IST
Germany’s overhaul far from complete after Spain demolition
Nov 18, 2020 19:18 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.