Crowds out for liquor, some forget about distancing, some shops overcharge in Chandigarh

That city residents love their tipple was evident from the long queues outside liquor shops opening after 41 days as the administration eased Covid-19 restrictions from Monday. However, even as social distancing norms were not followed in some places and complaints came in of overcharging, things remained peaceful across the city.

In areas like Manimajra, shops had to be closed for some time to manage the crowds and ensure social distancing.

Most of the shops had markings for people to stand apart and policemen kept a close eye on the proceedings.

Buyers, however, complained that vendors were overcharging. “I bought a two litre bottle of Blenders Pride. The price printed on the label was Rs 1,600 but the vendor charged me Rs 2,000 and said “take it or leave it” when I protested,” said a man.

On Sunday, the UT Administration had allowed shops selling non-essential items, including liquor, to open. The order read, “Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.”

On Monday afternoon, UT excise department officials went into a huddle to address complaints of overcharging and issues of social distancing norms not being adhered to. The meeting had not ended by the time this report was filed.