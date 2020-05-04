Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Crowds out for liquor, some forget about distancing, some shops overcharge in Chandigarh

Crowds out for liquor, some forget about distancing, some shops overcharge in Chandigarh

That city residents love their tipple was evident from the long queues outside liquor shops opening after 41 days as the administration eased Covid-19 restrictions from Monday. However, even as...

Updated: May 04, 2020 18:18 IST

By HT Correspondent,

People waiting in long queues outside a liquor vend at Sector 9 in Chandigarh on Monday. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

That city residents love their tipple was evident from the long queues outside liquor shops opening after 41 days as the administration eased Covid-19 restrictions from Monday. However, even as social distancing norms were not followed in some places and complaints came in of overcharging, things remained peaceful across the city.

In areas like Manimajra, shops had to be closed for some time to manage the crowds and ensure social distancing.

Most of the shops had markings for people to stand apart and policemen kept a close eye on the proceedings.

Buyers, however, complained that vendors were overcharging. “I bought a two litre bottle of Blenders Pride. The price printed on the label was Rs 1,600 but the vendor charged me Rs 2,000 and said “take it or leave it” when I protested,” said a man.



On Sunday, the UT Administration had allowed shops selling non-essential items, including liquor, to open. The order read, “Shops selling liquor, paan, gutka, tobacco etc will ensure minimum six feet distance (2 gaz ki doori) from each other, and also ensure that not more than 5 persons are present at one time at the shop.”

On Monday afternoon, UT excise department officials went into a huddle to address complaints of overcharging and issues of social distancing norms not being adhered to. The meeting had not ended by the time this report was filed.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India to begin repatriation of stranded Indians abroad from May 7, says foreign ministry
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
Ahead of WHO’s virtual meet, some real pressure on Tedros. And a complication
May 04, 2020 18:13 IST
Ensure social distance: Kejriwal warns after chaos at Delhi’s liquor shops
May 04, 2020 18:45 IST
In comeback to Sonia Gandhi, Centre points to 85% subsidy for migrant trains
May 04, 2020 16:57 IST

latest news

Migrant workers’ return en masse from urban hubs a concern: Empowered group
May 04, 2020 18:49 IST
Young Jordanians on lockdown showcase ‘talent from home’ for hit contest
May 04, 2020 18:44 IST
Anil Kapoor remembers Irrfan Khan’s contagious smile
May 04, 2020 18:42 IST
Kanika Kapoor misses her three children, shares photo
May 04, 2020 18:49 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.