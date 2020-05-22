Sections
CTU buses to resume bus service between Chandigarh and Mohali

Chandigarh is yet to get consent from Panchkula for the running of CTU buses between Chandigarh and Panchkula

Updated: May 22, 2020 00:35 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

(Keshav Singh/Hindustan Times)

After receiving approval from Punjab, the Chandigarh Transport Undertaking (CTU) will be resuming its inter-city bus service between Chandigarh and Mohali from Friday.

“Bus service to Mohali will be resumed from Friday with additional 50 buses. The price for a seat on the non-AC CTU bus to Mohali will be ₹30,” said Uma Shankar Gupta, director, transport.

The Punjab government gave a nod to the plying of CTU buses on its existing routes within the two municipal limits of Mohali’s Zirakpur and Kharar. Mohali deputy commissioner Girish Dayalan said on Thursday that the buses for the secretariat employees will be run by the state government and its undertaking.

Chandigarh is yet to get consent from Panchkula for the running of CTU buses between Chandigarh and Panchkula.



