Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Curfew relaxations reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages, two other affected pockets

Curfew relaxations reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages, two other affected pockets

The relaxations were implemented on the recommendation of Gurdaspur sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh Bal and district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq.

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:02 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times/Gurdaspur

The administration had declared the areas containment zones and retracted all relaxations after positive cases emerged from these zones. (Representative Image )

Curfew relaxations were reinstated in two Gurdaspur villages and two other affected pockets in the city on Saturday.

The relaxations were implemented on the recommendation of Gurdaspur sub-divisional magistrate Skattar Singh Bal and district magistrate Mohammad Ishfaq.

Bhaini Paswal village of Kahnuwan block was declared a containment zone on April 14, after a 60-year-old man, Sansar Singh, tested positive for the disease and later passed away at Government Hospital, Amritsar.

On April 20, Bhattian village in Kahnuwan block was declared a containment zone after three of a family, who had returned from Nanded, tested positive for the disease.



On May 3, Sant Nagar and the adjoining Bajwa Colony in Gurdaspur city, were declared containment zones after the sample of a 23-year-old man came out positive.

The administration had declared the areas containment zones and retracted all relaxations after positive cases in these zones.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
Cyclone Amphan likely to intensify into ‘severe cyclonic storm’ by today evening: IMD
May 16, 2020 16:24 IST
Focus of 4th tranche of economic package is structural reforms: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 16:22 IST
‘Nobody would have bet on me to do that,’ S Badrinath
May 16, 2020 16:21 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.