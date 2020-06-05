Cutting corners, roadside barbers in Chandigarh skip safety protocol

Sections
Say hot weather not conducive to wearing face mask constantly, customers also not too keen on taking precautions; salon owners demand action from UT administration

Updated: Jun 05, 2020 21:52 IST

By Rajanbir Singh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

A barber at a roadside stall giving a haircut without wearing a face mask at Sector 33 in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Despite serving customers in close proximity, roadside barbers are not giving two hoots to safety precautions against Covid-19.

As per UT’s standard operating procedure (SOP) for salons and barber shops, issued before they were allowed to reopen on June 2, all workers need to wear head cover, face mask, gloves and apron at all times. Besides, customers also need to protect themselves with a face mask.

A drive through the city revealed several barbers with lowered face masks/ handkerchiefs, with even customers sitting in chairs without masks and getting their beard and moustaches neatened.

Salim, who sits in Sector 52, right opposite the Sector 43 ISBT, said the searing temperatures were not conducive to wearing face masks while working. “I sanitise all my instruments before serving a new client, but they don’t seem very concerned about it,” he said, wearing his mask properly as a customer arrived.



Dilsaf, who has a stall at the Sector 35 market, said his clients weren’t cautious about Covid-19. “While we have been told not to do shaves, many customers insist for it. Most even refuse to wear a face mask,” he said, pointing to a customer from Kharar, who wanted a shave and was not wearing a mask.

Owners of the various city-based salons have sought action against such hairdressers.

Guneet Swani, proprietor of Stylush Salon in Sector 9-C, and a core committee member of the Tricity Salon and Spa Association said, “I have invested lakhs to sanitise my salon and equipment, while roadside barbers and home salon operators are given a free pass. The association has written to the administration to take note of this.”

However, not all is lost. Some roadside hairdressers are going the extra mile to abide by the SOP.

Anish, who sits on the Sector 42 and 43 dividing road near Attawa village, swears by wearing the proper safety equipment.

“I urge customers to bring their own towels and don’t use any products that involve me touching their face. I am taking care, but, of course customers find it excessive,” he said.

