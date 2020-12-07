Cyber Enforcement Month: Ludhiana police launch drive to solve cyber crimes

Police have initiated a special drive to solve pending cyber crime cases and apprehend the accused.

Cyber Enforcement Month is being observed from December 5 to January 5, 2021, and Ludhiana police have decided to speed up investigation to put the accused behind the bars.

At least 2,500 complaints pertaining to online frauds, online bullying and harassment are pending with the cyber cell currently.

Rupinder Kaur Bhatti, additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP, Investigation), said most complaints are of frauds.

During the drive, police will aim to make people aware of online frauds, so that residents do not fall prey to such crimes. Police have already lodged three FIRs in the last three days against fraudsters.

Fraudsters have come up with many tricks to lure people into sharing their personal details with them. They tempt people with online lotteries, more interest on their deposits and upgrading services of their internet and mobile connections.

In online harassment cases, many women complain that a fake account has been created in their name on social networking sites, morphed pictures have been posted and their phone numbers have been shared.

“In some cases, involvement of minors has also been found. The police are not only lodging FIRs, but also making people aware of cyber crimes,” the ADCP said.

“The victims of cyber crimes can file their complaint on cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in,” she added.

As per the latest report of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), the city witnessed a 54% increase in cyber crimes in 2019, compared to 2018.

Fraud was the leading crime, constituting 57% (21) of the total 37 FIRs, which is 13 more than the 24 cases registered in 2018. In 2017, the city had recorded 33 such cases.