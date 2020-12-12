Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Cyber fraud: Shimla-based doctor duped of Rs 2.16L

Cyber fraud: Shimla-based doctor duped of Rs 2.16L

Was lured by the promise of a gift

Updated: Dec 12, 2020, 23:23 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Shimla

Representative image/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Shimla-based private doctor was allegedly duped of Rs 2.16 lakh by online fraudsters.

In his complaint, the doctor said he had received a call from someone posing as a representative of Amazon. They told him that he will be getting a gift for online shopping and to receive the gift he will have to pay them Rs 9,772 which will be refunded when he receives the gift.

He transferred the amount twice in the bank accounts provided by the fraudsters via Paytm after which he received a one-time password (OTP). The accused asked him to share the OTP after which Rs 68,894, Rs 80,012 and Rs 48,996 were withdrawn from his account.

When he realised that he was duped, he filed a complaint in Sadar police station and shared the numbers from which he had received calls.

Shimla superintendent of police (SP) Mohit Chawla said that a case has been registered under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and probe is on.

