Cycles on rent to be available by September in Chandigarh

Residents will be able rent bicycles on an hourly basis to go around the city. (Getty Images)

City residents will have to wait till September to avail bicycles on rent as the project under the smart city mission has got delayed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

While the first phase is expected to be complete only by November-end, residents can start availing the facility from September, when a few docks are expected to be ready.

Confirming the development, MC commissioner-cum-chief executive officer of the Chandigarh Smart City Ltd (CSCL), KK Yadav said, “In the first phase, 600 cycles will be available at 60 dock stations across the city. The firm will present the architectural designs to the urban planning department by July 15, and thereafter start the work. While the first phase is expected to be completed by December, but, we are expecting some of these docks to be ready by September.”

On Thursday, the CSCL officials and the firm entrusted with the project held a meeting to sort out the revised timelines for the project completion.

After the project is completed, which is expected by June 2021, as many as 5,000 cycles will be available on hourly rent basis at 617 dock stations in the city.

According to the agreement, the firm will execute the project in multiple phases over the course of the next 18 months and it has to make available 2,000 cycles at the 200 dock stations within the next six months.

The firm will invest money to set up all requisite infrastructures and in return, it will get advertising rights from UT at dock stations.