Dadumajra family returns from hospital, finds house burgled

Miscreants broke into a house in Dadumajra and decamped with ₹46,000 cash and jewellery while its dwellers were away at a hospital, police said on Wednesday.

Reporting the theft to the police, Angad Kumar Gupta of Dadumajra village stated that the thieves made off with ₹46,000 cash, two gold necklaces, two pairs of earrings, two pairs of silver anklets, two pairs of silver chutki, two gold rings, a mobile phone, Aadhaar card and a bank passbook.

Gupta said he had gone to the hospital for his wife’s delivery, but when they returned after 4 days, they found the locks of the house broken. He said the entire house was ransacked. On his complaint, the police have registered a case under sections 380 and 457 of the IPC at the Maloya police station.

DARIA MAN HELD FOR JEWELLERY THEFT

The police on Wednesday arrested a Daria resident for theft in his neighbour’s house. The accused, Inderjit alias Kaka, was caught after a woman in his neighbourhood accused him of stealing four earrings from her locked almirah on August 3. A case under sections 380 and 454 of the IPC has been registered at the Industrial Area police station.