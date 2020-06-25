Dadumajra garbage plant possession: No relief for Jaypee group, matter adjourned till June 30

Sections
Court refuses to pass any order regarding restoration of possession to the Jaypee group.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 01:10 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The Chandigarh municipal corporation took control of the plant on June 19. (HT File Photo)

A local court on Wednesday refused to pass any order regarding restoring the possession of the Dadumajra garbage processing plant from Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) back to the Jaypee group.

The Jaypee group had on Saturday moved court against the MC’s takeover of the Dadumajra waste processing plant, and sought restoration of the possession after which the court had asked the civic body to respond by Wednesday.

However, the Chandigarh MC has sought more time to file a reply in the case, arguing that they have challenged the stay order in favour of the group in the Punjab and Haryana high court, and the matter was listed for Wednesday.

The court has adjourned the matter till June 30.



With the plant running much below its full capacity, that has resulted in the dumping of the garbage in the open, the MC General House had terminated the contract with the firm and directed MC officials to take its possession in March this year.

The civic body had issued a termination notice on March 5, asking the firm to hand over the plant within a week. On this, the firm moved the court that ordered a stay for three months on March 12.

After its elapse on June 12, MC issued a 24-hour notice on June 18, and took over the plant on June 19.

On Saturday, the firm had approached the court again for restoring the possession and ensuring status quo ante (previously existing state of affairs).

Deepali Puri, advocate appearing on behalf of the MC, said, “The three-month stay sought by Jaypee group was extended by one month, however, it was communicated to us on Saturday when the plant was already taken over by the MC. We have challenged their stay in HC and have asked time to file a reply in Chandigarh court.”

