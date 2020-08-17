Sections
Daily Covid count goes past 100 for first time in Chandigarh

The Union Territory recorded 114 fresh cases and one death on Monday

Aug 17, 2020

By HT Correspondent,

The number of infections has reached 2,216, of which 1,183 patients have been cured.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in Chandigarh crossed the 1,000 mark, as it witnessed record 114 cases on Monday. The death of an 82-year-old man from Burail was also reported, taking the Union Territory’s toll to 30.

Earlier, it was on Sunday that the UT recorded its steepest single-day spike with 93 cases.

The number of infections has reached 2,216, of which 1,183 patients have been cured. On Monday alone, 46 patients were discharged.

The elderly man who died at Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, had “suffered respiratory failure because of complex lung injury due to COVID-19 infection”, according to the health department bulletin.



Meanwhile, Punjab Engineering College has restricted entry to its administration block after a faculty member tested positive for Covid-19. The new cases are spread across the urban and rural pockets of the UT.

