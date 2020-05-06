Sections
Home / Chandigarh / Data entry error behindcontradictory test reports: Punjab medical education minister

Data entry error behindcontradictory test reports: Punjab medical education minister

Medical education minister OP Soni on Wednesday said that data entry errors were behind the two instances of contradictory test results of Covid-19 patients by the Viral Research and Diagnostic...

Updated: May 06, 2020 22:20 IST

By Hindustan Times, Chandigarh, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

Medical education minister OP Soni on Wednesday said that data entry errors were behind the two instances of contradictory test results of Covid-19 patients by the Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL) at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital here within a week.

“Those reports were not wrong. There was some mix-up due to a data entry error. I have asked the medical college to ensure that such incidents don’t happen in the future,” Soni said after reviewing the functioning of the lab here.

Last week, a 29-year old Huzur Sahib pilgrim from Baghapurana in Moga, his three family members and a Dubai-returned NRI had received contradictory reports of their tests within three days.

On May 5, the Faridkot lab first declared reports of 10 Moga residents, including three Huzur Sahib returnees, ‘negative’ in the morning and then within next few hours declared them positive.



Meanwhile, Dr Raj Bahadur, vice-chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), informed Soni that the Faridkot lab conducted around 5,000 tests since it started working on April 13 and among them 300 persons were tested positive for Covid-19.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Modi to address event in honour of frontline warriors of Covid-19 tomorrow
May 06, 2020 21:44 IST
‘Have to get used to the virus, expect flights to start soon’: Hardeep Puri
May 06, 2020 21:10 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo was hiding in south Kashmir bunker; killed in overnight op
May 06, 2020 20:57 IST
Covid-19: Israel suggests 50 topics in health for cooperation with India
May 06, 2020 21:52 IST

latest news

34 students stranded in Bengaluru to reach Haryana by May 10
May 06, 2020 22:35 IST
Tipplers resist desperation, maintain order outside liquor shops in Haryana
May 06, 2020 22:34 IST
Stop exodus of migrant labourers: Bajwa to Punjab CM
May 06, 2020 22:32 IST
Three held for killing Delhi cop, his friend
May 06, 2020 22:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.