Date for admission of EWS candidates in Chandigarh schools extended to January 31

Due to holdup in getting income certificates and the last date of admissions for entrance classes being December 16, the education department has taken a call to extend the last date for students of the economically weaker sections (EWS) upto January 31.

Director school education Rubinderjit Singh Brar said, “The last date for EWS admissions has been extended to January 31. The last date for general admissions, however, will remain December 16.” Brar had earlier said that EWS students could be adjusted later when the admission schedule for private recognised schools was announced.

For EWS admissions, an income certificate issued by the office of the deputy commissioner and attested by the concerned SDM of the area needs to be supplied. The annual income of the family of an EWS candidate needs to be less than ₹1.5 lakh as per the Right to Education Act.

The admission of anyone who supplies fake information is terminated and a case can also be registered against the parents.

DC Mandip Singh Brar confirmed that the administration had started issuing income certificates. “On receipt of the letter regarding EWS admissions from the education department, we started issuing income certificates from Monday this week and will finish it in a time-bound manner.”

Some schools have already given students some room when it comes to income certificates. Director of Strawberry Fields High School in Sector 26, Atul Khanna, said, “In cases where EWS students weren’t able to procure income certificates, we asked them to give an undertaking that they will supply the same at the time of admission when we hold a special draw of lots.”

Meeting of private schools, education authorities inconclusive

Meanwhile, the Independent Schools Association (ISA) held a meeting with the UT education department officials regarding EWS admissions, but the meeting remained inconclusive. President of ISA, HS Mamik, said, “Before we provide seats to EWS students, the government schools must first try to adjust them within their own schools. They need to reimburse us for EWS admissions going back nine years. Mapping of the children needs to be done and proper documents need to be supplied to make sure that the student applying really qualifies for the EWS quota.”