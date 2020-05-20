Sections
Date of submitting information for PU-CET (PG) extended to June 26

The last date for payment of fees at any SBI Branch, or through net banking, has also been extended to June 30, PU said.

Updated: May 20, 2020 01:29 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Chandigarh

The university said the date for the examination will be notified later. (HT FILE)

Panjab University (PU) decided to extend the last date for submission of information on its website for PU-CET (PU-Common Entrance Test) for postgraduate courses, till June 26, on Tuesday, the varsity said in a statement.

Earlier, the last date was May 20.

The last date for payment of fees at any SBI Branch, or through net banking, has also been extended to June 30, PU said.

“The date of the examination will be notified later,” the university said



