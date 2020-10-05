Daughters of small holder farmers, 19 others in Rewari’s Super-100 course clear JEE-A

Two daughters of small holder farmers from villages in Rohtak and Fatehabad were among 21 out of 48 students enrolled in the Haryana government’s Super-100 Programme at Rewari, many from rural areas and government schools, who cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) advanced for admission to engineering colleges across the country.

The results were declared on Monday.

Simran of Hasangarh village in Rohtak and Kajal of Indachoi village in Fatehabad, both daughters of farmers with small land holdings, secured 1,392 and 293 all-India ranks, respectively. Kajal topped the Super-100 programme.

For Simran’s father this moment was extra special as he had remained paralysed for years after an accident, but had not hesitated to encourage his child to excel in studies.

No impact of Covid-19 on students’ performance

Naveen Mishra, head teacher of the programme at Rewari, who is assisted by five other Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduates to run the classes, said 37 students wrote the exam and 21 cleared it.“Out of 48 students, 46 cleared the first level JEE mains exam and 37 wrote the prestigious advanced exam, with 21 passing. The Covid-19 outbreak did not affect our students’ performance and they brought laurels to the entire state of Haryana,” he said.

Their performances proved that children from rural areas too could touch the sky, Mishra added.

The teacher urged the Haryana government to enrol more students under this programme, adding, “We assure them that we will deliver good results. Our students proved that JEE advance exam is not rocket science and by making sincere efforts everything can be achieved.”

Meritorious and deserving students in the state are given free coaching in the programme.

Did not know about IITs, says topper’s father

Shubhcharan Malik, Kajal’s father, thanked the staff handling the programme and the Haryana government for arranging free education to students from poor families, admitting that he had not heard about IITs earlier.

“ I had not heard about IITs and never once dreamt of sending my daughter to such institutions where children of rich families study. I studied up to Class 12 and Kajal’s mother Saroj Devi studied up to Class 8. I urge the state government to open such centres at each block level so that students from poor families can achieve success,” he added.

Simran said she was glad to see her performance in the exam bring smiles to her parents’ faces.

“My father owns less than two acres and had been involved in an accident a few years ago. He remained paralysed for some time but still ensured that my siblings and I had access to quality education. I owe my success to Naveen sir, my parents and other teachers. I had studied at a government school in our village till Class 10 and secured over 90% but I had not heard about the JEE exam till I enrolled at the Rewari centre. I want to pursue engineering in computer science and fulfil my father’s dream,” she added.

Attributing the reasons for her success to her father’s motivation “in these tough times,” she said the hardships he went through made her more determined to achieve her targets.

Kajal said she would consult her teachers about her choice of IITs for counselling.

Adding that she wanted to do her bit for society, Kajal said, “After graduating from IIT, I will give free coaching to underprivileged children. Our teachers guided us very well and they set small targets for us throughout our journey. Our teachers deserve more appreciation than us in achieving this target ,” she said.